Lehigh Acres Fire Control respond to multiple brush fires in Lehigh Acres

Credit: WINK News

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a 2-acre grass fire that was reported to be quickly spreading and threatening a structure on Ebert St E at around 5:19 p.m. on Friday, April 22nd.

Multiple Lehigh Acres stations responded to contain the fire, which was later reported as threatening a structure. The initial fire was called out at 5:53 p.m., but additional fires were spotted on Manresa and Ebony.

Forestry was on the scene and all fires in the area are now out. Crews are still busy with mop-up.

🔥 Brush Fire | 1146 Ebert St E

Caller reported 2 acre grass fire at 5:19pm, quickly spreading. Multiple Lehigh Acres stations responded to contain the fire, which was reported as threatening a structure. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) April 22, 2023

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.