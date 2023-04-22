WINK News

Watch Now
Home / Lehigh Acres Fire Control respond to multiple brush fires in Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres Fire Control respond to multiple brush fires in Lehigh Acres

Writer: WINK News Digital
Published: Updated:
Top FeaturedTop Stories
lehigh acres fire rescue
Credit: WINK News

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a 2-acre grass fire that was reported to be quickly spreading and threatening a structure on Ebert St E at around 5:19 p.m. on Friday, April 22nd.

Multiple Lehigh Acres stations responded to contain the fire, which was later reported as threatening a structure. The initial fire was called out at 5:53 p.m., but additional fires were spotted on Manresa and Ebony.

Forestry was on the scene and all fires in the area are now out. Crews are still busy with mop-up.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.