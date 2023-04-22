Lehigh Acres Fire Control respond to multiple brush fires in Lehigh Acres

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a 2-acre grass fire that was reported to be quickly spreading and threatening a structure on Ebert St E at around 5:19 p.m. on Friday, April 22nd.
Multiple Lehigh Acres stations responded to contain the fire, which was later reported as threatening a structure. The initial fire was called out at 5:53 p.m., but additional fires were spotted on Manresa and Ebony.
Forestry was on the scene and all fires in the area are now out. Crews are still busy with mop-up.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.