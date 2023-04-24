Miss Naples Pride pageant held in shadow of anti-drag push

The fourth annual Miss Naples Pride pageant wrapped up on Sunday evening at a time when LGBTQ rights and an anti-drag push have been frequent topics of discussion.

Several people who spoke with WINK News were thrilled to see the pageant run for a fourth year, especially after the recent push to take drag shows out of the public eye.

“We’re trying to create a legacy; one for the community, one for our area… an inclusive community,” said Alyssa Lemay, winner of 2022’s Miss Naples Pride Pageant. “Also, with a pageant, just the legacy of entertainers that are going to come and eventually win the title.”

Naples Pride’s desire to keep building that legacy is why organizers say the decision to move drag shows indoors for the 2023 festival was tough.

“Really difficult decision to bring drag indoors,” said Naples Pride board member Tyler Renfro. “We really want to remain visible. The drag queens have been with us since the beginning and been promoting with us, usually free of charge.”

But Gov. Ron DeSantis calls drag shows “inappropriate” for kids. A state senator filed what he calls the “Protection of Children” bill calling for hotels or restaurants to lose their licenses if they “admit a child to an adult live performance.”

Critics fear the bill will unnecessarily target drag shows. One of those critics is Darcel Stevens.

“Even I agree that kids of a certain nature do not need to be at a drag show, but, under the legislation that’s coming out of Tallahassee, “kids” is anyone under 18,” Stevens said. “When I was 16, I saw a drag show. When I was 15, I went with my parents… to an R-rated movie. Now, drag is not even PG-13, and they’re trying to ban that.”

Stevens is leading a drag queen march in Tallahassee on Tuesday in protest of the bill.

“It’s a backwards way of saying that parents no longer have the right… to raise their child as they see fit,” Stevens said. “And taking them to a drag show or a movie or to Hooters is their discretion.”

Stevens says he understands why Naples Pride moved its drag shows indoors for 2023.

“I think they’re doing a smart move until the climate cools down,” Stevens said. “And one thing about drag is that we are able to adapt.”

The Naples Pride Festival is scheduled for June 10. No one who spoke to WINK thinks moving the drag shows indoors will impact the fun atmosphere at all for the upcoming festival.