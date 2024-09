It’s day seven of the search for a missing Naples veteran. Law enforcement has scaled back their efforts, but the community remains vigilant.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they have eyes in the sky searching for Eduardo Ramirez after his car was spotted abandoned.

Volunteers from around the community showed up Wednesday, all answering the call from his family in hopes of finding the 64-year-old. The missing person’s flyer for Eduardo Ramirez. CREDIT: Collier Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen in his vehicle leaving his brother’s house last Thursday. His abandoned car was found in the woods.

Many saw the posts on Facebook and knew they needed to do something. We asked one volunteer what made him want to help.

“I mean, it just goes to show there is humanity out there,” said Daniel Portella. “Everything we go through every day to see people come out, and we have seen buggies, people with drones really come out in full force, and that’s what we need. That’s what we are supposed to do as a community. That’s how we take care of each other.”

The family said the search will continue for the rest of the day, and they expect more people to come help later.