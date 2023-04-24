Reelection campaign begins for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Monday

Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, is running for reelection.

The sheriff kicked off his 2024 campaign Monday night with a fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point saying people came in from all over the state and country to support him.

Sheriff Marceno said to WINK News school safety and understanding the risks that come with a booming area are two of the biggest issues Lee County faces going into the next election.

Sheriff Marceno said some of his proudest accomplishments are increasing the area’s safety rankings and advancing technology within the sheriff’s office.

“In 2020, when I was elected, I gave it my all and we’ve done great things along the way. We’re now third safest city in the nation. We were number six worst. We had 121 positions down. Now we’re fully staffed with a waiting list. The results are there. I’m proud to say I’m running the full force,” Sheriff Marceno said.

Sheriff Marceno said he will be in this campaign “300%”.