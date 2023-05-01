May is mental health awareness month

May marks the start of mental health awareness month, and one group is working to help people understand how unresolved grief plays a role in mental health.

Haley Thalheimer spends a lot of time at Valerie’s House in Naples.

“My dad actually died when I was 11 years old.. and so, just kind of thought that someone was like, you need to hear about Valerie’s House,” Thalheimer said.

She’s on the advisory board and volunteers to help lead group nights at Valerie’s House. She told WINK News being the support system she needed when she was younger means everything to her.

“The subject or the stigma around death.. there’s a lot around it, in our culture, in our country, in society. As a child, I was fortunate enough to go to therapy and to be able to have that support, but it was just me. I had no one my age or no one in my grade, aside from family members, who understood what I was going through,” Thalheimer said.

Valerie’s House plays a huge role in helping people understand how unresolved grief can impact mental health.

“For these children to have a network of support, a network of their peers to support them.. is just incredible. And I really do believe it will change the course of their lives forever,” Thalheimer said.

“When you were sitting in a circle of peers, and they can say, me, too, yeah, I feel angry, too, yeah, I’m happy, but then I feel guilty that I’m happy, it’s powerful. So, then you know that you are not alone,” Sarah Andrus, the director of Valerie’s House, said

And that’s a gift that kids in grief can depend on.

The folks at Valerie’s House told WINK News they eventually plan to expand and offer grief support counseling in areas like Immokalee, Golden Gate, and Marco Island.