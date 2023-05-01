Mostly sunny skies, lower humidity for Monday

After a wet and active week, Monday begins a much calmer and drier stretch for the workweek. Drier air behind Sunday’s frontal passage will keep things comfortable all day long with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This drier air will also help clear out our skies, providing mostly sunny conditions all day.

Highs will be slightly below average but still warm in the lower-to-upper 80s across our area.

Please be advised, there is a high rip current risk along the entirety of our coastline until Monday evening. It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with how to identify a rip current and remember, don’t swim against the current. Swim parallel to shore to escape the current instead.

BOATERS: A Small Craft Advisory is active near the Collier County coast until 8 a.m.