Fort Myers man sentenced to almost 6 years for felony firearm possession

Jontavious Jarquel Griffin. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to almost six years in prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, Jontavious Jarquel Griffin, 34, was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. The court also ordered Griffin to forfeit the firearm and ammunition possessed during the offense. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 25.

According to court records, on July 27, 2022, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle being driven by Griffin. Deputies later searched it and found a backpack on the front passenger seat containing a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun and quantities of cocaine and fentanyl. As a convicted felon, who had previously served prison time for a drug-related crime, Griffin is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.