Lee County to reopen Lakes Regional Library

Lakes Regional Library. Credit: Google Maps

Lakes Regional Library will reopen to the public on Saturday after months of being used as a post-Ian Disaster Recovery Center.

Library staff will return and co-locate with FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other disaster-related services at the 15290 Bass Road site.

The library meeting room, immediately inside the library entrance, will be used for FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other programs and services. Catholic Charities, serving as a Lee County partner in local recovery resources, will be set up in the library’s conference and study rooms later in May. Check the county website for hours and updates.

Resources for residents and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian will remain available at the Lakes Regional Library site as a designated Community Recovery Center. CRC hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.