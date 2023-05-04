Fort Myers CRA Advisory Board recommends 18-month extension for planned apartments in River District

Fort Myers’ Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board unanimously recommended approval of an 18-month extension to both the commencement and completion dates of The Irving Downtown apartment complex in downtown Fort Myers. Approval will extend the start-of-construction date of May 31 and the completion date of December 31, 2025.

The Irving Downtown, a 12-story building planned for 98 units, is on the northeast corner of Bay and Lee streets in the historic River District. The CRA Board of Commissioners approved a $4 million tax increment rebate for the project in 2021.

The complex will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities, including a swimming pool, social spaces and a self-service pet spa.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.