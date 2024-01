(Credit: Fort Myers government)

Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to grant a 15-month extension of the tax increment financing agreement for the long-awaited development of Towles Garden. The affordable 140-townhome community will be at the corner of Edison Avenue and Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard.

The development on 7.5-acres is intended to provide new and existing area residents with affordable homeownership opportunities for multifamily housing units, ranging from 714 to 1,320 square feet.

Previously, a 12-month extension for the completion of the development was granted Dec. 4 by City Council.

