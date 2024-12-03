Pink Shell developers plead their case against Fort Myers Beach

To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.

The resort would add a 40-unit resort hotel, four additional hotel units in the white sands building and a duplex, but Fort Myers Beach is not so excited about the expansion.

Some of the concerns are parking and the building’s height.

Fort Myers Beach resorts are looking to expand and re-brand after Hurricane Ian.

“We want everybody who can rebuild to rebuild; we want our neighborhoods back, our amenities back, our businesses back, our services. We need it all, but at what cost and what

public benefit?” said Jane Plummer, vice chair of the local planning agency.

The Fort Myers Beach local planning agency met on the island after Pink Shell pitched its expansion plans on Tuesday. In the meeting, they showcased a new 40-unit resort hotel, four additional hotel units in the white sands building and a duplex.

“I just felt that with the past CPD [Continuing Professional Development] and resolution that the right thing to do was deny,” Plummer said.

Even though the local planning agency did not recommend this expansion, they aren’t the only ones concerned. We spoke with Chris Wigger, who comes to Fort Myers Beach

often, and he doesn’t want to see changes either when it comes to higher buildings.

“The charm for us on Fort Myers Beach is the small buildings, the mom and pops and the friendliness of the community, and I’d hate to see that ever go away,” Wigger said.

We asked Wigger why he keeps coming back to the island despite the lingering damage from previous storms and if rebuilding is a positive sign.

“I hope they keep it small and keep it friendly and not a big corporate monster,” he said.

The Pink Shell will return to the Fort Myers Beach town council on Dec. 16 to see if they can move the project forward.