Pink Shell developers plead their case against Fort Myers Beach

The holiday season is a popular time for people to open their wallets and make donations to charities, but how can you be sure your money is going to the right place?
It’s a day of giving to the ones who need it the most. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To build up and out or to not. That is the debate going on right now on Fort Myers Beach. The Pink Shell wants to expand on the island.
The Naples Golden Eagles are the lone Southwest Florida football team still standing in the drive to the 305.
The FSW volleyball team became the first team ever to win three straight NJCAA national titles at the Division I level.
A police report has been released revealing new details on how a 7-year-old boy with autism was able to leave his home before drowning in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Firecats 11U football team won the Southeast Region to earn the program’s first trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
More details have been released on purchases made by a former Naples city employee accused of embezzlement.
Edison Florida Real Estate LLC bought the buildings at 4125 Cleveland Ave. on Nov. 18.
FEMA is set to hold a farm recovery event for both Lee and Hendry counties to educate farmers on available government assistance programs.
FEMA has approved an additional $114 million to reimburse Florida communities for debris removal after hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
The attorney defending the mayor of Naples after she was arrested for DUI has been granted his request to depose a Naples police officer who responded to a call saying she was driving drunk.
A man has died after a construction-related accident early this morning at a South Florida Water Management project area in Hendry County.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a $22.7 million Resilient Florida Grant for a water management project.
The resort would add a 40-unit resort hotel, four additional hotel units in the white sands building and a duplex, but Fort Myers Beach is not so excited about the expansion.
Some of the concerns are parking and the building’s height.
Fort Myers Beach resorts are looking to expand and re-brand after Hurricane Ian.
“We want everybody who can rebuild to rebuild; we want our neighborhoods back, our amenities back, our businesses back, our services. We need it all, but at what cost and whatpublic benefit?” said Jane Plummer, vice chair of the local planning agency.
The Fort Myers Beach local planning agency met on the island after Pink Shell pitched its expansion plans on Tuesday. In the meeting, they showcased a new 40-unit resort hotel, four additional hotel units in the white sands building and a duplex.
“I just felt that with the past CPD [Continuing Professional Development] and resolution that the right thing to do was deny,” Plummer said.
Even though the local planning agency did not recommend this expansion, they aren’t the only ones concerned. We spoke with Chris Wigger, who comes to Fort Myers Beachoften, and he doesn’t want to see changes either when it comes to higher buildings.
“The charm for us on Fort Myers Beach is the small buildings, the mom and pops and the friendliness of the community, and I’d hate to see that ever go away,” Wigger said.
We asked Wigger why he keeps coming back to the island despite the lingering damage from previous storms and if rebuilding is a positive sign.
“I hope they keep it small and keep it friendly and not a big corporate monster,” he said.
The Pink Shell will return to the Fort Myers Beach town council on Dec. 16 to see if they can move the project forward.