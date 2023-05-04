School shooting threat made for Lee and Collier Counties posted on social media

Photo via CBS News.

Two school districts are sending a warning about a school shooting threat circulating on social media for Lee and Collier Counties.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, there is no mention of a specific school or area from the threat in Collier County.

According to the School District of Lee County, no specific area or school is named in the threat circulating social media.

Law enforcement said it is not credible and appears to have come from outside of the counties, but they are investigating.

The threat is still being taken seriously while it is not considered credible.