City of Naples considers $300K traffic study

Naples City Council discussed Wednesday the need for a downtown traffic analysis in response to consistent increases in traffic due to new development and population growth.

The discussion of hiring an independent consultant for the study began in December at a Planning Advisory Board meeting during a presentation of a site plan for the Naples Square Commercial South project. The board suggested Council consider spending money on analyzing traffic impacts of this development. With additional developments such as the new Gulfshore Playhouse theater and Whole Foods and Restoration Hardware planned for downtown, Council directed staff in January to send out letters of interest for professional services for the study.

After receiving six letters of interest back from different consultants, Council considered pursuing a $350,000 contract with Fort Myers-based David Plummer & Associates on Wednesday. Originally, the company sought $800,000, but the city declined the use of microsimulation software and decreased the scope of the study.

