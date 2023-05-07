A mostly dry and hot day across Southwest Florida

We have a chance of a stray shower Sunday evening as the Atlantic and Gulf seabreezes converge. High pressure at the surface will help things dry and hot over the next few days. However, high pressure will slide out as our next front inches our way towards the end of the week. That’ll lead to better rain coverage towards the end of the work week.

Temperatures will be a couple degrees above seasonal through this week as high temperatures top out in the 90s each afternoon. Remember, never leave your kids or pets inside of a car without air conditioning. Temperatures inside the car can become lethal within a few minutes.

If you want to get out on the water today, it’s going to be a decent day to do so with Gulf waters around 1-2 ft. and a moderate chop in our bays.

It’s also going to be a nice beach day with a low risk of rip currents. Stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen! The UV is very high today.