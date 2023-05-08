Cape Coral citizens chosen for opinion survey

1,200 Cape Coral residents will be picked to be a part of a citizen survey.

The survey is to give the city a comprehensive and accurate look at the livability of Cape Coral.

From one of the busiest stretches of the road getting an expansion to thousands of trash cans being replaced and even proposed changes like Jaycee Park, things in Cape Coral are changing quickly.

Cape Coral is a destination for many people. It’s a place to live, raise a family, or retire and plenty of people enjoy and thrive in the city.

“There’s a lot of people that aren’t from Florida, so you make friends easy here,” said John Riccio, Cape Coral resident.

“I love their restaurants, the variety of restaurants,” said Sally Reese, Cape Coral resident.

City leaders are sending out the survey to have a report card ready for council by the end of summer.

“Maybe a couple high-end restaurants,” Riccio said. “Because we visited most of the others. It’d be nice to have some new ones for dinner.”

But residents have a few ideas on how to make Cape Coral better.

“I lived here for 5-6 years and didn’t know where downtown was,” Cape Coral resident Larry Viano said.

“You know there’s no buildings to show you where downtown is, but it’s continuing to improve now,” Viano said.

“More available parking,” said Cape Coral resident Judith Neuser.

“Because it’s needed. It’s needed in the area because more people are moving in,” Neuser said.

“I have an adult daughter who’s autistic and this traffic makes her little, little nervous,” Reese said.

Reese said that more affordable housing in the city would help her daughter and others living by themselves.

“She would love to be not living with her elderly parents,” Reese said. “I just think there needs to be something that’s affordable.”

The city says it will send out the survey in the mail.