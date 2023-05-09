2 arrested in connection with missing man Damari Ali; body possibly found

Damari Ali. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office gave updates on missing man Damari Ali during an impromptu press conference in Lehigh Acres.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the Ali investigation is an “all hands on deck” operation. He says two people have been arrested, and the case is now a homicide investigation.

Marceno says Ali has possibly been found, but a medical examiner still needs to confirm this.

An abandoned vehicle was found a few blocks away from where Ali was last seen. LCSO says the case is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.