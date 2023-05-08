Lee County deputies search for missing Lehigh Acres man

Damari Ali. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County detectives spent much of the weekend searching for a missing, endangered Lehigh Acres man.

Damari Ali has a tattoo of a lion on his left hand, ‘Florida’ tattooed on his left forearm, and ‘Camille’ on his chest. The 21-year-old has brown eyes and black shoulder-length, dread-style hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

Ali was last seen Wednesday, May 3, near Barnum Avenue South and Jaguar Boulevard, a mere three minutes from his home.

The Peace River Search and Rescue team president, Michael Hadsell, is not involved, but WINK News asked him how a search would be done.

“Then, as intelligence is developed, they’ll come up with more areas for us to search. And we’ll take care of that form,” Hadsell said.

Ali’s family did their own search on Friday. WINK News got a picture of a flyer from a family member.

“Hopefully, someone else will get eyes on him and report that he’s there,” Hadsell said. “If that doesn’t work, then it’s going to be down to printing out posters and putting them up on, you know, telephone poles and storefronts and hoping that somebody out there has seen him.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Southwest Florida K-9 Search Team also responded to assist with the search. As of Monday morning, deputies say Ali’s disappearance is considered suspicious.

If you have any information that could help in this search, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.