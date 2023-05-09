Research indicates climate change posing problems for Cape Coral

New research indicates that climate change is a big problem for the largest city in Southwest Florida. One of the studies said more than 90,000 properties in Cape Coral have a 26% chance of severe flooding.

Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge ruined many homes and changed lives forever.

“As you start to get impacted by these types of events, you start to understand your susceptibility even if the risk was always there,” Jeremy Porter, the Head of Climate Implications Research for First Street Foundation, said.

First Street Researchers determined over the next 30 years Cape Corl and the surrounding area have a severe risk of flooding that could impact day-to-day life in the community.

“If you get up to into the severe risk, you’re talking about significant flood inundation from one and 20-year events and one in 50 or events, not just the big, more rare one and 100-year events,” Porter said.

Research from Moody’s Analytics reached a similar conclusion, explaining Cape Coral faces more significant exposure to water stress, heat, and, most notably, sea level rise.

Adam Kamins is the group’s head of regional economics. He told WINK News the city faces possible impacts on its economy too.

“Enough storms hit with enough frequency that weighs on housing affordability and just weighs on desire to live in an area where storms are as frequent as they are that, that could lead to out-migration and really undermine the strength of the economy,” Kamins said.

A spokesperson for Cape Coral told WINK News, specifically in terms of sea level rise, Cape Coral was awarded two grants last year to help.