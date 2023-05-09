Three fire departments team up to fight a three-story structure fire in Fort Myers on Tuesday

A three-story structure fire in a residential building in Fort Myers needed crews from three departments to be controlled.
According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, crews from South Trail Fire & Rescue, San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, and Iona McGregor Fire District responded to the structure fire on Will Lew Lane.
The home sustained heavy damage resulting from the flames and smoke.
“The home has suffered heavy damage and the additional challenge of a home with a lot of the yard and downstairs filled with items,” South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District said.
South Trail Fire Department Fire Marshal went to the scene of the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist with the investigation.
As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire is under control, and the crews are working with salvage and overhaul.