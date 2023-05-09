Three fire departments team up to fight a three-story structure fire in Fort Myers on Tuesday

Crews responding to the structure fire. CREDIT: SOUTH TRAIL FIRE & RESCUE

A three-story structure fire in a residential building in Fort Myers needed crews from three departments to be controlled.

According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, crews from South Trail Fire & Rescue, San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, and Iona McGregor Fire District responded to the structure fire on Will Lew Lane.

Smoke coming from the home. CREDIT: SOUTH TRAIL FIRE & RESCUE

The home sustained heavy damage resulting from the flames and smoke.

“The home has suffered heavy damage and the additional challenge of a home with a lot of the yard and downstairs filled with items,” South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District said.

Crews sprayed the home to control the flames. CREDIT: SOUTH TRAIL FIRE & RESCUE

South Trail Fire Department Fire Marshal went to the scene of the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist with the investigation.

Smoke seen at the scene. CREDIT: SOUTH TRAIL FIRE & RESCUE Crews fighting the flames. CREDIT: SOUTH TRAIL FIRE & RESCUE

As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire is under control, and the crews are working with salvage and overhaul.