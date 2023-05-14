Another hot afternoon in the forecast for Mother’s Day

It was a hot and steamy afternoon for Southwest Florida and tomorrow is going to be another one too! The temperature topped out at 94 degrees in Fort Myers today, which is just two degrees shy of tying with the daily record. Temperatures across the area tonight will remain mild in the 60s inland and 70s along the coastline. Tomorrow’s temperatures will once again be climbing into the 90s with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s.

The “feels like” temperature is what the air temperature actually feels like once you factor in the humidity. The body cools down by sweating which then evaporates and cools the body down. When there’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere this happens at a slower pace, leading to the air temperature feeling warmer than what the thermometer is reading.

Today we’ve seen isolated showers and storms, mainly towards our northern counties. Over the next several hours, it is possible to see a few more drift into parts of Desoto and Sarasota Counties. The overnight hours will remain dry and most of our Mother’s Day will be on the dry side. However, we will likely see a stray shower develop in the early evening when the Atlantic and Gulf seabreezes converge.

The Sandy Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve continues to burn in Collier County. The fire has burned more than 16,000 acres and is not yet contained. The smoke associated with the fire is currently blowing towards the Everglades City area. That’ll be the case again tomorrow as winds will predominately be coming in from the E / NE. If you’re in the area and have respiratory issues, avoid spending prolonged periods of time outdoors.