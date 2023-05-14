Restoration efforts continue on Sanibel Causeway

Sanibel Causeway. (Credit: WINK News)

7 months after Hurricane Ian, there is still repair to be done to the Sanibel Causeway.

As a part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Emergency Restoration of the Sanibel Causeway, crews continue work on McGregor Boulevard and the Sanibel Causeway from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island.

The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access.

Below are important times:

Monday, May 15 from 7 – 11 a.m., motorists should expect the eastbound outside lane closed just west of Port Comfort Road.

Monday, May 15 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. motorists should expect the westbound outside lane closed just west of Port Comfort Road.

Tuesday, May 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. motorists should expect the eastbound outside lane and shoulder closed from the toll plaza to 3,500’ east, and just west of Port Comfort Road.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island and will be going at slower pace than usual.

Currently, the speed limit is 20 mph.

Please visit www.swflroads.com/SanibelCauseway for additional information.