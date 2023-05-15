Man accused of firing gun into stranger’s Cape Coral bedroom

A man was arrested Friday after police say he fired gunshots into a stranger’s Cape Coral bedroom on May 6.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angel Manuel Perez Jr., 34, of Fort Myers. On May 6, at around 3:30 a.m., CCPD went to the 400 block of Northeast 16th Place in reference to a shooting.

The caller said that their residence had just been shot at, and the victim returned fire. A Dodge Charger was reported to have driven away.

At the scene, CCPD found 10 bullet holes in the victim’s lanai screen and through the glass slider into the victim’s bedroom. Several rounds went through the victim’s bedroom and into the unit next door.

After an investigation, police say Perez was determined to have committed the shooting. Officers searched Perez’s home, where a firearm, narcotics, and $20,000 were seized, as well as his Dodge Charger.

Perez was taken to the Lee County Jail. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into a building, and improper exhibition of a firearm.