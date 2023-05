Credit: CBS

A former Lee County deputy will spend 364 days in jail, followed by three years of state probation.

In 2022, Niko Irizarry was accused of official misconduct after he targeted a man for an unlawful arrest on orders of one of his acquaintances.

The original warrant states that on Dec. 16, 2021, Charles Custodio asked Irizarry to stop a car with a person he knew inside. Custodio was then going to plant drugs in the car.

