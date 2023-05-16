Honoring fallen law enforcement in Collier County

Family, friends, co-workers, and strangers gathered for a special memorial at the Collier County South Regional Library Tuesday evening to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During Law Enforcement Memorial Week, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office did not want friends and families to forget their loved ones who sacrificed it all while in the line of duty.

“Just hold on to every smile, every laughter, and build each other up and encourage one another,” Korrin Waker said.

On Tuesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Department held a memorial service honoring fallen officers from CCSO, Naples Police Department, Marco Island Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol.

“44 years I’ve been in law enforcement, and each and every year we look to those who serve and honor who lost their lives for us, and we always wanna make sure we recognize them,” Kevin Rambosk, the Collier County Sheriff, said.

At the start of the event, 911 calls were played and you could hear the operator announce the officer or deputies end of watch.

Waker showed up to the event because she is a former combat veteran and said it’s important to honor and never forget those who protected our community. She also has advice for those going through the grieving process.

“That moment when you are about to break that they loved their job they love serving and love protecting people around them and that will give you courage throughout the grief process,” Korrin said.

A pamphlet was handed to every person attending the event Tuesday night. Inside are pictures and names of the officers and deputies and when they were born and died. The message was don’t forget those who sacrificed everything to ensure your safety.