Man accused of firing gun at vehicle in Naples road rage incident

A man was arrested Monday night after police say he fired a gun at an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident in Naples.

According to the Naples Police Department, Haquilla Timeon Watson, 23, was arrested after officers responded to a road rage incident that occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Myrtle Terrace and US-41 North.

Nobody was injured, and there was no threat to the public.

Watson is in custody at the Naples Jail Center. He faces a charge of shooting deadly missiles into an occupied vehicle.