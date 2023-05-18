Lehigh Acres man busted for street racing in Iona

Thomas Fiebelkorn, 21. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday night, a Lehigh Acres man was arrested after deputies say he was caught street racing in Iona.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Fiebelkorn, 21, was arrested after a reckless driving incident that endangered the lives of pedestrians in a parking lot at 15600 San Carlos Blvd.

According to arrest reports, three vehicles were seen performing dangerous maneuvers commonly known as “donuts” in the parking lot.

Fiebelkorn, the alleged driver responsible for the reckless act, failed to comply with a deputy’s order to stop his vehicle. Instead, he continued driving through the parking lot at high speeds, narrowly avoiding collisions with people nearby.

Deputies pursued and were eventually able to catch Fiebelkorn, who now faces charges of reckless driving (first offense) and racing a motor vehicle (highway/parking).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



