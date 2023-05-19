Giuseppe and the Lion takes over Noodles in North Naples

Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar, which operated for more than three decades in North Naples off Pine Ridge Road, transitioned to Giuseppe and the Lion and will continue serving Italian cuisine and sushi. New owner Joseph Sutherland and his father-in-law, Leo Hertzog, purchased the property from the previous owners in September and since have been working on renovating the space, all without having to close their dining room for a single day.

Sutherland had a successful career as an executive in the eyecare industry for 25 years. When the desire to be closer to family brought him to Southwest Florida, he joined forces with Hertzog, who he discussed opening a business with for decades. “We really wanted to get back together as a family,” Hertzog said. “This came up, we looked at it and we both liked it.”

