Michael Dalby leaving post as CEO of Greater Naples Chamber

After leading the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce as its president and CEO for seven years, Michael E. Dalby will end his local run on May 30 and return to his Texas roots.

Dalby has accepted a position as assistant vice president of innovation, commercialization and economic development at the University of Texas at El Paso, which is the largest metropolitan area on the Texas-Mexico border and the 22nd largest city in the U.S. The position reports to the vice president and chief of staff of the university and provides leadership, oversight and management of all aspects of the university’s economic development initiatives and centers. The assistant vice president also simultaneously serves as the director of the endowed Mike Loya Center for Innovation and Commerce.

