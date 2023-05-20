Saturday afternoon features highs in the 90s and isolated storms

Rain chances will likely start with a few showers developing near I-75 just after lunchtime before strengthening into storms throughout the afternoon.

Isolated rain and storms will generally track along and east of the interstate through the evening before weakening tonight.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the lower 90s but, due to elevated humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s, just shy of 100 degrees for spots like Arcadia.

Boaters can expect pleasant conditions with 1 to 2 foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.