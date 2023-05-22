Scattered Monday storms, above-average heat; watching the tropics

High temperatures will max out around 90 degrees under increasing cloud cover. High humidity will be in abundance throughout the day, eventually fueling afternoon and evening rain chances.

Isolated showers and storms will begin forming along the coastline around 11 a.m. to noon. These will be weak at first, and grow in coverage and strength in the late afternoon. In general, these will progress inland and become scattered by the evening. These showers and storms will linger into Monday night.

For now, a (1/5) severe weather outlook is in place for a few of our inland zones. Damaging straight-line winds and isolated flooding would be the primary hazards within the strongest thunderstorms.

There is only one active disturbance in the Atlantic. It has a low (10%) chance of formation within the next seven days. It is currently battling shear and dry air which is keeping it relatively unorganized.

Regardless of if it forms, this will likely bring little to no impact on Southwest Florida. Arlene would be the first name on our 2023 Atlantic storm naming list.

Boaters can expect another great day on the water. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are all we are forecasting.