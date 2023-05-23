Baptist church on Fort Myers Beach partners with condo developer to rebuild

The pastor of a Fort Myers Beach church leveled by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28 is hoping to partner with a developer to rebuild.

Shawn Critser, pastor at Beach Baptist Church, will barter part of the church campus’ 3.15 acres to S.J. Collins Enterprises, an Atlanta-based developer planning to build 40 condo units.

In return, S.J. Collins will build a new church accommodating about 500 people. The developer also is planning to build 30 workforce housing units that would be donated to the church.

