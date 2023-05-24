New coffeehouse planned for former Bennett’s Fresh Roast location

The building that once housed Bennett’s Fresh Roast, a popular Fort Myers coffee and doughnut shop, will be serving coffee once again.

Scott and Juliana Zedeker bought the building, 2011 Bayside Parkway near downtown Fort Myers, for $360,000 last month and plan to renovate and transform it into Bare Roots Coffee House. They hope to open it by the end of the year.

The branding will be identical to the Bare Roots Salon & Apothecary, just down the road at 2150 W. First St., Suite B1, where Juliana Zedeker has been cutting hair since August 2015. She plans on running both businesses with help from her husband.

