American Red Cross helps residents from damaged nursing home

The American Red Cross is helping nursing home residents after their roof was damaged by storms.

The Clewiston nursing home’s roof was lifted from a severe thunderstorm Wednesday night.

Neighbors of the Clewiston Nursing Home said it was like a hurricane whipped through. Jennifer Stoudmire described the event, “Trash blowing, garbage cans flying, trees breaking. It was like nothing I’ve ever seen before, very scary.”

All of the nursing home’s residents got out safely. The Red Cross offered temporary shelter for more than 100 people until they could be transferred to other nearby facilities.

The residents have been evacuated to a sister nursing home in Lakeland.

Contractors are already doing repairs on the Clewiston roof.

Elizabeth Peterson, a representative of Clyde Johnson Contracting & Roofing, said, “Safety is our number one priority. The nursing home will have to go through many inspections with the state and with the county, but I can tell you that we worked through the night, and it is going very well, but we are unsure of how long it’s going to take.”

