Fort Myers Beach Publix reopens after months of post-Ian repairs

The Publix Super Market in Fort Myers Beach has reopened following its closure after Hurricane Ian.

The store reopened Thursday and will be operating under modified hours, Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Reopening has provided Publix an opportunity to give back to the community. They provided boxed lunches to residents and construction crews on the island.

The first customers in attendance received care packages filled with nonperishable essential items like storage bags, plastic cutlery, plates and cups.

“Last year’s storm still impacts many residents, and we know how important it is to provide them with these basic but important items,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager. “Our customers and communities we serve are at the heart of all we do. As our community continues to rebuild, we are honored and privileged to serve our customers and welcome them back to their Publix store.”

Darryll Yarick will continue to serve as store manager, and the majority of his stores’ associates will be returning to their home store.

Publix will continue to provide contactless pay options and services like grocery delivery powered by Instacart. The store also features a centralized pickup option at the front for online orders.

Publix is donating $5,000 in essential items to Beach Baptist Church. The products will be delivered to the church following the store’s reopening.

“At Publix, we remain committed to standing side-by-side with residents and our associates as the community rebuilds. Let’s continue to do good, together,” said Willis.