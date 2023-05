A 10-acre brush fire is burning near Burnt Store Meadows in Punta Gorda.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has been doing water drops in their helicopter, Thursday, but had to stop because of weather concerns.

The fire is 10% contained, as of 5 p.m.

No structures are believed to be threatened at this point.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.