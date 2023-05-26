Get ready to save money on your pet’s food, hurricane season supplies and more

The State’s Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday begins Saturday, May 27 and runs until Friday, June 9.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Revenue announced there will be a second two-week period in 2023, from Saturday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Sept. 8. Items qualified for disaster preparedness – like flashlights, pet supplies, some generators – will be exempt from tax during both two-week periods.

The list of supplies qualifying for tax exemption also now includes “common household items that could help with disaster cleanup.”

Click here for more information on 2023 hurricane predictions.