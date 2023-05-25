NOAA predicts 12-17 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022. Courtesy: NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts between 12 to 17 storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the NOAA website, forecasters predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year. NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to Nov. 30, predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

Courtesy of NOAA

NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, five to nine could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including one to four major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.

Courtesy of NOAA

According to NOAA, the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors — some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it — driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season, including a high likelihood for El Nino to develop.