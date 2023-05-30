Lightning causes two fires in Cape Coral

Lightning strikes cause two fires in the Cape Coral area.

Chiquita BLVD Fire:

The Cape Coral Fire Department says this fire was right on Chiquita Boulevard near Jacaranda Parkway.

No nearby homes are in danger or are threatened, according to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

There is still a large scene present at the fire.

As of an hour ago, the fire was estimated to be at about 30 acres with 0%containment.

The Cape Coral Fire Department says while the columns of smoke from this fire were initially quite large, the rain did play a role in suppressing it.

Florida Forest Service has been helping make access so brush trucks can get through to make sure the fire is out.

Currently, a good part of Jacaranda Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard is blocked off.

Cape Coral Fire says lighting is the cause of the fire.

Pompano Avenue Fire

The Pine Island Fire Rescue said the fire was around two acres in size.

The Pine Island fire chief confirmed that no one was hurt.

The fire chief said that all available crews were dispatched to the fire and were able to quickly contain it.

There were 3 potential structures in danger but crews strategically placed their engines in between.

The Cape Coral Fire Department says the cause was lighting.

Some neighbors were outside when it struck.

“Basically, I was just standing in my yard and I didn’t know where a lightning bolt came down,” a neighbor said. “And I literally, my honest reaction was oh, like I screamed ****. And then basically it was talking to one of the neighbors and all sudden we’ve seen smoke out of the wood line so we both call 911.”

At this time, the fire is 100% contained.

No structures are in danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.