North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to possessing firearm, ammo as a felon

Samuel Bruner, 46, as seen in a December 2021 mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A North Fort Myers man faces a minimum of 15 years to life in federal prison for being found in possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

Samuel Robert Bruner, 47, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition on Tuesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Bruner was found in possession of two revolvers, a shotgun and assorted ammunition.

The sentencing date is expected to be set soon.

Court records confirm that he had previously been convicted of a felony that prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition. Bruner has at least three prior felony convictions that qualify under federal law as either a “violent felony” or a “serious drug offense.”

Because of the prior convictions, Bruner faces enhanced punishment as an armed career criminal.

