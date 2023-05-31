Two candidates out for Fort Myers police chief

Fort Myers Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

Two candidates vying to become Fort Myers Police chief have removed themselves from consideration.

Larry Boone accepted a job in another city and Richard Bash removed himself for “personal reasons,” according to the City of Fort Myers.

After Derrick Diggs’ death in February, Boone and Bash were among five finalists to fill the role.

Boone has 33 years of law enforcement experience and was the former police chief at the Norfolk (VA) Police Department. Bash also has 33 years of law enforcement experience and is the former deputy police chief at the City of Columbus (OH) Police Department.

The City of Fort Myers said Reo Hatfield, a former deputy police chief at the Virginia Beach Police Department, is now considered a finalist.

Finalists include:

Gina Hawkins: 35 years of law enforcement experience and former Police Chief at the City of Fayetteville (NC) Police Department

Jason Fields: 23 years of law enforcement experience and current Police Captain/Acting Police Major at the City of Fort Myers Police Department

Victor Medico: 23 years of experience and currently Police Captain at the City of Fort Myers Police Department

Reo Hatfield: 26 years of police experience, plus veteran experience, who serves as Deputy Police Chief at the Virginia Beach Police Department

On Thursday, the City of Fort Myers will host two public forums to introduce the candidates to Fort Myers residents. They are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Collaboratory, located at 2031 Jackson St. in Fort Myers.