BREAKING: Fort Myers selects finalists in search for police chief

Fort Myers Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Fort Myers has sifted through more than 170 applicants for its Chief of Police position. That list is now narrowed to five finalists.

Richard Bash: 33 years of law enforcement experience and former Deputy Police Chief at the City of Columbus (OH) Police Department

Larry Boone: 33 years of law enforcement experience and former Police Chief at the Norfolk (VA) Police Department

Gina Hawkins: 35 years of law enforcement experience and former Police Chief at the City of Fayetteville (NC) Police Department

Jason Fields: 23 years of law enforcement experience and current Police Captain/Acting Police Major at the City of Fort Myers Police Department

Victor Medico: 23 years of experience and currently Police Captain at the City of Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told WINK News he would prefer a chief that has prior experience serving in a similar role, and that was addressed in the finalist list. Two of the three outside candidates who are not currently with FMPD have police chief experience.

Four current members of the Fort Myers Police Department leadership team applied for the job, and two of them made the final list of five. Fields and Medico have been with the department for years and served in leadership roles under former Chief Derrick Diggs.

Interim Chief Randall Pepitone has been holding down the fort since July 2022, after then-Police Chief Derrick Diggs went out on medical leave. Diggs passed away in February after a 46-year career in law enforcement. Pepitone is not a candidate for the job.

City officials confirm that all five finalists will be brought in on June 1 for in-person interviews and to learn more about the Southwest Florida community.