2 new restaurants coming to Mercato in North Naples

Two new restaurants with full bars are coming this fall to the Mercato mixed-use lifestyle center, expanding upscale dining options in North Naples.

Waxin’s Restaurang & Bar will feature Swedish and American cuisines and wine in the former space of The Counter Custom Burgers, which closed last May after operating for a decade on the edge of Mercato’s Piazza. Waxin’s launched its only other location three years ago in Palm Beach Gardens.

Old Vines will expand its locally and seasonally sourced American-style cuisine and cocktails to the former space of TooJay’s Deli and Stage Deli, which has been vacant since 2020. The new lunch and dinner restaurant is from the same team behind Old Vines Wine Bar in Maine and Old Vines Supper Club, which launched in February in East Naples.

