POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

A deadly crash happened Friday evening on Fort Myers Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Estero Boulevard off of Buccaneer Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people died or were injured as a result of the crash.

As of 8:20 p.m. there is no roadblock in the area.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.