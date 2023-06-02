DeSantis speaks with WINK News in South Carolina; Take poll on Trump/DeSantis ticket

Governor DeSantis is on the campaign trail all week discussing his vision for the future of America.

On Friday his “Great American Comeback Tour” had two stops in South Carolina.

The place was packed, and they were all cheering at the barn in Lowcountry South Carolina. Those attending told WINK News they want what Gov. Ron DeSantis did for Florida to happen in South Carolina.

Voter after voter patiently stood in line eagerly anticipating to hear DeSantis.

DeSantis wasted no time talking about his anti-woke approach in Florida. Keeping it out of schools and the economy, and when he gets to Washington, he said he’ll keep it out of Congress.

Then the governor brought Casey, his wife, on stage. They discussed family values and their children. People attending said that made them like DeSantis even more.

After his speech, WINK News was the only news station with a reporter to speak with him about his campaign for President. WINK News asked how his message has changed from speaking with Floridians to South Carolinians, to Iowa and New Hampshire, if at all.

“The principles are the same,” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, you have certain fundamental ideas that are important. Of course, there’s different things you address on a national stage versus what you’re addressing in Florida. There’s certain things that only a state should be doing, federal government shouldn’t be involved, and then there’s things that the federal government’s doing, like the military, making sure that we rejuvenate the military, very, very important. You see these veterans here. I had a guy come up to me at the last stop and he said, I’m telling my son to get out of the air force now because of some of the stuff that’s going on, and that’s a tragedy. That should not be happening. So there’s are issues that are different than necessarily that you do with the state, but I think it’s what’s your approach to leadership, what’s your underlying philosophy and principles, and are you going to be willing to dig in there and fight for those things under pressure. I think in Florida, clearly, we showed the weight of the world comes down on me. If you need support I will be there for ‘ya. We saved a lot of people’s jobs and livelihoods and education in Florida and that’s exactly what we would do in the United States.”

WINK News met with many people in South Carolina who like both Gov. Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump. One woman said she would love it if Trump and DeSantis would run together, so then Trump could have four more years and DeSantis another eight years.

Another interesting point is that people in South Carolina like DeSantis and Trump more than the two South Carolinians running for President, Senator Tim Scott and former Governor Nikki Haley.

The governor’s tour of early-voting states doesn’t stop Friday. He’s back in Iowa over the weekend for an annual event. Former president Trump is also invited to the event.