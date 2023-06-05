Backyard Social food truck park plans for August opening in south Fort Myers

Backyard Social, a new food truck concept planned for south Fort Myers, is heading toward the home stretch of final construction and should open by the end of August.

The 9,000-square-foot structure at 16371 Corporate Commerce Way, near the northwest corner of Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, will have eight food trucks, said owners Mat Baum and John Mann.

Inspired in part by Celebration Park in East Naples, which has nine food trucks, Baum and Mann bought the land for $1.19 million in November 2021.

