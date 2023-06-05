Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed police chase in Collier County

A motorcyclist who thought he was “Capable of Evading High Speed Pursuit” has been arrested after trying to flee Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Dalton Ray Phillabaum, 29, of Naples had a sticker on the front of his motorcycle that read, “Capable of Evading High Speed Pursuit” when deputies took him into custody, Friday night.

Courtesy Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said, Phillabaum was part of a group of speeding motorcyclists deputies encountered along U.S. 41 East, around 10:45 p.m.

The group began to yield for deputies, said CCSO in a release, except for Phillabaum, who aggressively changed lanes and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Phillabaum continued to flee, reaching speeds of over 110 mph while running multiple red lights and cutting off other motorists, CCSO said in their news release.

Deputies in a CCSO helicopter followed Phillabaum from the air and notified law enforcers on the ground when his motorcycle came to a stop at a red light at Davis and Collier boulevards. Deputies quickly arrived at that location to take him into custody.

Phillabaum faces felony high-speed reckless fleeing, eluding and resisting arrest charges.