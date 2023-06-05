Poll Results: Would you vote for a Trump/DeSantis ticket?

FILE – This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A Florida ethics board has dismissed a complaint that allies of Trump filed against DeSantis, finding no legal basis for allegations that the governor violated campaign finance laws with a “shadow” run for the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

We have the results of last week’s poll asking WINK viewers if they would vote for Donald Trump if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was his running mate.

On Friday, WINK News reporter Claire Galt spoke with DeSantis while he campaigned for president in South Carolina.

She also spoke to a potential voter who said she would love to see Trump and DeSantis run together, allowing Trump another four years

This prompted our question.

The results came in over the weekend, and 276 of you voted with 104 of you saying a Trump/DeSantis ticket would earn your vote. However, 162 people who voted would not vote for such a ticket.

To see how the votes break down percentage-wise, see the image below:

Watch for a new poll on WINKnews.com later this week.