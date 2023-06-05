Poll Results: Would you vote for a Trump/DeSantis ticket?

We have the results of last week’s poll asking WINK viewers if they would vote for Donald Trump if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was his running mate.
On Friday, WINK News reporter Claire Galt spoke with DeSantis while he campaigned for president in South Carolina.
She also spoke to a potential voter who said she would love to see Trump and DeSantis run together, allowing Trump another four years
This prompted our question.
The results came in over the weekend, and 276 of you voted with 104 of you saying a Trump/DeSantis ticket would earn your vote. However, 162 people who voted would not vote for such a ticket.
To see how the votes break down percentage-wise, see the image below:
