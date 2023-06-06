Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 7 years for sexual battery during massage

Jeffrey Scott Kaplan, 69. (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual battery he committed during a massage.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 69-year-old Jeffrey Scott Kaplan, a former massage therapist, was declared guilty of sexual battery and sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of sex offender probation. He was also classified as a sexual offender.

Kaplan was convicted in April following a trial in Lee County.

In 2022, Kaplan was employed at a Fort Myers massage therapy business. During a session, he touched a client inappropriately, committing sexual battery. The victim demanded that he stop and quickly left. A Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to Kaplan’s arrest.

As part of Kaplan’s sentence, he is not allowed to have any contact with the victim and is not allowed to have any engagement in any type of therapy or practice involving physical contact with the body of a patient, client or customer.

Kaplan was also ordered to pay the cost of prosecution and restitution.