100 mph Tornado touches down near Melbourne, damages homes

According to the National Weather Service Melbourne, a tornado impacted the South Patrick Shores community just south of Patrick Space Force Base.

The peak winds were estimated to be between 90 and 100 mph.

Initially, the tornado touched down in the Lighthouse Landing subdivision near the intersection of

Lighthouse Landing St. and South Patrick Dr.

The circulation continued on an east-northeast trajectory across the South Patrick Shores community before emerging into the Atlantic near Ocean Blvd and SR A1A.

According to the Brevard County Emergency Management, numerous homes were affected with at least some damage, 25 homes with minor damage and 10 with major damage.

Numerous homes in this area experienced at least partial losses of their carports and awnings.

Also, several homes lost portions of their roof, a few trees were uprooted, and between 6-10 power poles were snapped in this area.

There are no known direct injuries or fatalities.