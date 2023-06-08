2 suspects charged with murder for body found by Palm Fronds

A man’s body was found dumped by Palm Fronds. He was found in September 2022.

Two people are charged with his murder Thursday.

The state attorney said Andrew Smith and Melissa Dymond-Demetrowitz conspired to kill Shawn Patrick Armstrong, 49.

Investigators learned the two suspects lured Armstrong to Southern Charlotte County where they’re accused of shooting him to death before driving his body away.

Shawn Armstrong was believed to have been murdered on or near September 13, 2022. Two days later, the two suspects were pulled over driving Armstrong’s pickup truck in Charlotte County.

Neighbors in the area have been wondering if they’d ever learn why a body, riddled with gunshot wounds, was found near their homes. Finally, they’re getting answers.

“I do feel very bad for his mother. I feel bad for the fact that he ended up in the situation he did. Nobody deserves that,” said the woman who purchased Armstrong’s home.

WINK News went to Armstrong’s last known address and spoke with the woman who purchased the home from Armstrong. She didn’t know him well, but she feels for his mother who lived across the street before moving out of state.

“Anybody that loses a child, regardless of the age, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“Forensic evidence could be a gold mine here. They’ve got the truck. They would have searched the truck,” Rich Kolko, safety and security specialist, said. “If they transported the body in there, there’s going to be evidence there.”

Kolko says investigators will be able to tell when the suspects were with Armstrong to help build a timeline.

“Electronic information… people always use their cell phones… tracking where cell phones went. How did these three people communicate amongst themselves?” Kolko said, “So based on those several things, they’ll put that together. They’ll have a pretty solid case.”